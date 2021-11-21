Summit Historical Society enters social media challenge for grant money

The Summit Historical Society recently was awarded $2,600 from Colorado Humanities, and the nonprofit is aiming for even more. All 2021 grantees can submit a video to compete for part of $35,000 in additional grant funding.

The society participated in the social media challenge last July and is doing it again this November. Awards are based on Facebook views, likes, comments and shares through Nov. 30.

People can visit the Colorado Humanities Facebook page to see the video and help out the nonprofit.