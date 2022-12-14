Summit Historical Society fundraising via exclusive holiday wine dinner

The Summit Historical Society will be hosting an exclusive holiday wine dinner next week. The second annual event is a continuation of the nonprofit’s recent wine-themed activities over the past few months.

At 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, people can enjoy a five-course meal paired with selections from Banfi Wines at Frisco Prime, 20 Madison Ave., Frisco. Sommeliers Aaron Ramirez of Rocky Mountain Hospitality and Heather Queen of Banfi Wines will guide participants through the pairings.

The meal costs $200 and includes $20 donation to Summit Historical Society. The event is limited to 50 guests and advanced reservations are required. Visit SummitHistorical.org to purchase.