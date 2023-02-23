Summit Historical Society hosting annual lunch event March 11 honoring contributions of county women

The Summit Historical Society will host its eighth annual Women of Distinction Luncheon event on Saturday, March 11, to honor the contributions of current and past women in Summit County.

The lunch will be held from noon to 2 p.m. at the Dillon Community Church at 371 LaBonte St. in Dillon.

The event will honor Helen Foote, who lived from 1918-2006, and current county resident Andy Searls, born in 1936, according to a press release.

Foote, who moved to an “almost deserted mining town named Frisco” after World War II, became an entrepreneur alongside her husband by renting cabins to fishermen, hunters and tourists and starting the only grocery store in town, according to the press release. They would go on to open Foote’s Rest — today a candy shop on Frisco Main Street — which at the time consisted of a post office, general store, gas station and cabins, which still sit on the property today, the press release states.

Searls has been involved with the Senior Center Senior Housing Taskforce and helped it to evolve into the Staying in Summit assisted living facility for seniors, according to the press release. The center’s mission is to “facilitate the development of housing and care communities for assisted living, memory care, and skilled nursing,” the press release states.

Tickets can be purchased online at tinyurl.com/womenluncheon for $40 until March 3 or until sold out. In addition to the lunch, the event will feature a drawing of gift certificates and items donated by Summit County businesses.

For more information, email mail@summithistorical.org or call 970-468-2207.