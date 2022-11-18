Summit Historical Society is hosting its annual Christmas bazaar Saturday
Summit Historical Society will host its ninth annual Christmas bazaar Saturday, Nov. 19. The event will support over 30 crafters, four local nonprofits and Summit High School girls basketball
The bazaar will be held at Summit High School, 16201 Colorado Highway 9, Breckenridge, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. In addition to crafts, there will be a bake sale, book sales, author signings, drawings for gift baskets and a special visit by Santa from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
There will also be food concessions to benefit the girls basketball from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For a complete schedule of events, visit SummitHistorical.org.
