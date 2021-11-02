Summit Historical Society plans holiday events

The Summit Historical Society has two events planned for November to get people in the holiday spirit.

First, the nonprofit will host an online auction from Nov. 5-10. Featured items include an Arapahoe Basin Ski Area season pass, vintage posters, Colorado Rockies memorabilia, a wine tasting dinner at Enza’s Delicatessen & Market and more.

All proceeds benefit the society’s educational programs. To register for the auction, visit SummitHistorical.org .

Afterward, the group is hosting its eighth annual Christmas bazaar from 2-6 p.m. Nov. 12 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Summit County Community and Senior Center, 83 Nancy’s Place, in Frisco.

The bazaar includes jewelry, photography, holiday decorations, clothing, toys and holiday gifts. A bake sale, a visit by Santa from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and a singalong at 12:30 p.m. is also planned for Nov. 13.