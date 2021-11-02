Summit Historical Society plans holiday events
The Summit Historical Society has two events planned for November to get people in the holiday spirit.
First, the nonprofit will host an online auction from Nov. 5-10. Featured items include an Arapahoe Basin Ski Area season pass, vintage posters, Colorado Rockies memorabilia, a wine tasting dinner at Enza’s Delicatessen & Market and more.
All proceeds benefit the society’s educational programs. To register for the auction, visit SummitHistorical.org.
Afterward, the group is hosting its eighth annual Christmas bazaar from 2-6 p.m. Nov. 12 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Summit County Community and Senior Center, 83 Nancy’s Place, in Frisco.
The bazaar includes jewelry, photography, holiday decorations, clothing, toys and holiday gifts. A bake sale, a visit by Santa from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and a singalong at 12:30 p.m. is also planned for Nov. 13.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.