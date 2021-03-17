Summit Historical Society to bring back vintage baseball game in August

Ballists for the Summit Sluggers join together in front of the tally board at home plate with a ballist from the visiting Star Base Ball Club of the Colorado Territory. The Sluggers prevailed over the visiting club, 19-12, June 29, 2019, at the Frisco Peninsula Recreation Area. The Summit Historical Society is bringing back the vintage baseball game in August after the event was canceled in 2020 in response to the pandemic.

Photo by Paul C. Biwer

The Summit Historical Society will bring back the Vintage Base Ball Game to Summit County on Aug. 22.

The month will feature a full lineup of baseball related events and guest speakers leading up to the historical society’s signature fundraiser Vintage Base Ball Game. Summit Historical Society President Sally Queen said Tuesday that the nonprofit intends for “all plans to be in place for the game to be a safe community event.”

Queen said details on location, players and other specifics are yet to come. The inaugural 2019 event took place on the baseball field at the Frisco Peninsula Recreation Area.

“It’s really important for the mental health of the community as well as the physical health,” Queen said. “We have heard that from so many people. We feel by it being outside, we can certainly have a healthy event that gives strength to the community.”

The undefeated Summit Sluggers team is once again slated to play a team from the Colorado Vintage Base Ball Association nonprofit organization. In 2019 the Summit Sluggers locals defeated the association’s Star Base Ball Club of the Colorado Territory, 19-12, in a fun historical event played in 19th century style clothing and with 1864 rules. The event was a first-of-its-kind fundraiser for the Summit Historical Society.

According to Queen, the Vintage Base Ball Association said the 2019 Summit County game was “the most enthusiastic, engaged team that the association has played.”

“They can’t wait to come back,” Queen said. “Our first annual event was special because it wasn’t the traditional way to teach history. It was hands-on. The spectators got engaged; the community support across all of Summit County with the players was just a unique opportunity. Everybody — 100% of people — are shocked when they find out we had 24 baseball teams in Summit County in 1900.

“Baseball was the American sport, and this is related to Summit County, and that’s the most important thing. We are the Summit County Historical Society, and we want to teach all about the county.“