Summit Historical Society to host 1900s baseball chat ahead of vintage game

Ballists for the Summit Sluggers pose in front of the tally board at home plate with a ballist from the visiting Star Base Ball Club of the Colorado Territory after the Sluggers prevailed over the visiting club 19-12 on June 29, 2019, at Frisco Adventure Park. The Summit Historical Society is bringing back the Vintage Base Ball Game event to Summit County this weekend after the event was canceled in 2020 in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Photo by Paul C. Biwer

The Summit Historical Society on Wednesday, Aug. 18, will host an event about the history of baseball in Summit County in the early 1900s.

Historian Susan Gilmore will tell the tales of games of yesteryear, as many local mining companies had their own baseball teams in the early 1900s. A graduate of the University of Michigan Ann Arbor specializing in archives and records management, Gilmore dove deep into archives and records, including old copies of the Summit County Journal, to learn the story of Summit County’s baseball history.

The Wednesday event is slated for 5-6 p.m. at the 1883 Dillon School House, 403 La Bonte St., in Dillon. Tickets are $10.

The event also is a part of the Summit Historical Society’s vintage baseball celebration this week, as the society will host its second annual Vintage Base Ball Game from 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, at the Frisco Adventure Park. The family friendly event will feature 19th century baseball rules and vintage uniforms as the historical society’s hometown team of locals play the visiting vintage team, the Star Base Ball Club of the Colorado Territory.