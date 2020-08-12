Summit Historical Society to host book signing with historical mystery author

Author J.v.L. Bell will be in Dillon on Friday to sign her books outside. She is known for her historical mystery novels like “The Lucky Hat Mine” and “Denver City Justice.”

Image from J.v.L. Bell

Author J.v.L. Bell, who penned the historical mystery novels “The Lucky Hat Mine” and “Denver City Justice,” will be at an outdoor book signing event hosted by the Summit Historical Society on Friday, Aug. 14.

“The Lucky Hat Mine” is set in Idaho Springs in 1863 and “Denver City Justice” takes place in 1864. Bell also has written a nonfiction biography of Denver pioneer Elizabeth Byers, who was the wife of Rocky Mountain News Editor William Byers.

The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. outside of the Dillon Schoolhouse Museum, 403 La Bonte St., Dillon.