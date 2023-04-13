Summit Historical Society to launch new exhibit featuring landscape photography — with a special preview Sunday
The nonprofit Summit Historical Society will launch a new exhibit featuring a collection of photographs dating from 1880 to 1960 centered around the themes of water, mountain ranges and town sites.
The exhibit, titled “From the Vault: Landscapes of Summit County,” will run from April 21 to July 8 on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Dillon Schoolhouse Museum, located at 403 La Bonte St., Dillon.
The nonprofit will also host a special preview of the gallery on Sunday, April 16, from 2-3:30 p.m. at the schoolhouse museum. It will also feature a meet-and-greet with exhibit curator Morgan Courtney. The preview is for Summit Historical Society members only. Reservations are required and space is limited. Reservation can be made at TinyURL.com/SummitHistoricalAprilEvent.
The exhibit will also be available online at SummitHistorical.org.
