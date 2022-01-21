Summit Historical Society wins social media challenge

In 2021, the Summit Historical Society was awarded $2,600 from Colorado Humanities, and the nonprofit competed for more grant funding with a social media challenge. Summit Historical Society won the challenge to receive an additional $3,000.

The challenge had 22 recipients sharing video stories of adapting to life during the coronavirus pandemic and the creative ways their organizations continued to educate communities about important topics. Awards were based on Facebook views, likes, comments and shares through Nov. 30.

Visit ColoradoHumanities.org to learn more.