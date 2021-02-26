Summit hockey falls at home to Glenwood Springs, 5-2

Summit High's Zach Carleton looks to pass the puck while battling against the Glenwood Springs Demons at Stephen C. West Ice Arena in Breckenridge on Thursday, Feb. 25. The Tigers fell to the Demons, 5-2.

Photo by Jason Connolly / Jason Connolly Photography

Four first-period goals led Glenwood Springs to a 5-2 victory over the Summit High School varsity hockey team (1-7) on Thursday night at Stephen C. West Ice Arena in Breckenridge.

The Demons improved their record to 3-4-1 on the season via four goals on 14 shots in the first period. Glenwood got on the scoreboard 3 minutes and 30 seconds into the first period on a Noal McPherson even-strength goal assisted by Colter Strautman.

McPherson followed up just 49 seconds later with an unassisted even-strength goal before Demons teammate Ross Barlow scored a goal assisted by Strautman and Max Mencimer 10 minutes later. Then Glenwood once again made a quick follow-up tally, a second unassisted goal, this time from Traven Hammon.

The Tigers clawed back in the second period with an 11-11 shot margin with two even-strength goals of their own. The first score came at the 13:49 mark of the period, as defenseman Zach Carleton found the back of the net assisted by fellow Summit senior Ranger Stone. Just a moment later, another defenseman, Cassisus Bradford, scored an even-strength goal assisted by Hank Kasch and Caleb Mallory.

Glenwood clamped down in the third period and didn’t relent another Summit goal, though the Tigers outshot the Demons 10-8. On the offensive end, the Demons finished with a 33-30 shots advantage on the night and scored a fifth and final goal at the 10:54 mark of the third period, when McPherson rounded out a hat-trick performance on a goal assisted by Strautman.

In net, Tigers freshman Finn Schroder played all 51 minutes and made 28 saves against 33 shots while Demons goaltender Daelen Renzi turned away 28 of 30 shots. The game did not feature a power-play goal as each team accrued only one 2-minute minor penalty.

With the loss, Summit remains at the bottom of the Colorado High School Activities Association 4A Mountain League standings while Glenwood rose to third place of six teams.

On the season, the Tigers are led in scoring by senior forward Ryley Cibula (four goals). Senior defenseman Carleton and junior forward Hank Kasch are tied for the team lead in assists, with four apiece. Carleton is the team’s leader in points with seven.

The Tigers are next scheduled to play at 6:15 p.m. Saturday at home at Stephen C. West Ice Arena versus rival Battle Mountain, which is second in the 4A Western Slope League with a 6-1-1 record.