Summit hockey team poised for rematch against Kent Denver in first round of Class 4A state playoffs

Noah Eland fires a shot wide of the net during Summit High School's home opener against the Chaparral Wolverines at the Stephen C. West Ice Arena in Breckenridge on December 2, 2022. Summit will face Kent Denver in the first round of the 2023 Class 4A state hockey playoffs on Friday, Feb. 24.

John Hanson/For the Summit Daily News

For the second straight season, the Summit High School hockey team has made the Class 4A state hockey playoffs.

Despite only hosting eight games throughout the 19-game regular season, Summit caught fire toward the end of the season to make a push for another playoff berth.

Summit defeated Glenwood Springs High School, 4-3, on Friday, Feb. 17, for Summit’s senior night. The team then bounced back the next day to defeat Air Academy High School, 11-0, on Saturday, Feb. 18.

Closing the season with three straight wins, Summit was awarded the 10th and final seed in this year’s Class 4A state hockey playoffs.

Summit will face No. 7 Kent Denver High School on Friday, Feb. 24, at 1:45 p.m. at Denver University’s Joy Burns Arena. Kent Denver faced Summit at the beginning of the new year and handed the Tigers an 8-5 loss.

The winner of the playoff game will face Steamboat Springs High School on Tuesday, Feb. 28, in Steamboat.

Joy Burns Arena is located at 2250 East Jewell Ave., Denver.