Summit hockey ties with Dakota Ridge in overtime on Tigers’ senior night

Summit High School’s Eli Powers lines up a shot on goal while fighting off Dakota Ridge’s Carson Repins during a game against the Dakota Ridge Eagles at the Stephen C. West Ice Arena in Breckenridge on Saturday, Feb. 12.

Jason Connolly/For Summit Daily News

On Saturday, Feb.12, the Summit High School boys hockey team faced off against Dakota Ridge at Stephen C. West Ice Arena for the team’s senior night.

The team has many seniors with 10 total players coming from the 2022 senior class. Those seniors, along with the rest of the team, were eager to get a win at home against a tough Front Range hockey team in the Eagles.

The Tigers got out to a little bit of a slow start following a heartwarming ceremony for the seniors before the game.

The Eagles rocketed more shots on goal at first, but several hits administered by the Tigers energized the team, and soon the Tigers started to see offensive opportunities of their own.

About seven minutes into the opening period of play, the Tigers saw their offensive advances come to fruition as Calvin Hanson fed a beautiful pass right in front of the net for Eli Powers, who sent it past the Dakota Ridge goalie to go up 1-0.

The Tigers maintained their lead into the first intermission but still trailed in shots on goal as Dakota Ridge led 13-6.

The Tigers started the second period on the power play but the Eagles killed their penalty and immediately went down to their side of the ice to even the score at 1-1.

The goal by Dakota Ridge reawakened the team, and for several minutes in the second period they were dominant as they continued to maintain possession of the puck and put good looks on net.

The momentum shifted, however, when the Eagles got called for a boarding call that initially put the Tigers on a five-on-four, five-minute power play.

It became a four-on-three power play when Zach Carleton engaged with a Dakota Ridge player who had cross checked him in front of the net, which resulted in both head-butting helmets together.

The Dakota Ridge player got two minutes for the cross checking while Carleton was given a game misconduct and disqualified from the game.

The Carleton call seemed to energize the Tiger team as Powers scored his second goal of the game on the power play with another assist coming from the stick of Hanson.

The Tigers closed the period by carrying overall play and netting more shots. At the end of the second the Tigers led the Eagles 2-1.

Like at the beginning of the second period, the Eagles once again came out of the intermission ready to score. However, this speed and aggression led to two more penalties by the Eagles, which put the Tigers on the power play.

This time the Tigers didn’t find success as the Eagles were able to kill off both penalties.

The rest of the period was full of back and forth play between the two teams, but it looked like the Tigers were going to come away with the win as time ran off the clock.

However, with 38 seconds remaining in the third a Dakota Ridge skater fired a shot from the top of their offensive zone that found its way past Finn Schroder in net to even the score at 2-2 and send the game into overtime.

The Tigers were the more dominant team in the five-minute overtime period as they maintained possession of puck and constantly racketed shots on net.

Summit High School’s goalie Finn Schroder protects the net during a game against the Dakota Ridge Eagles at the Stephen C. West Ice Arena in Breckenridge on Saturday, Feb. 12.

Jason Connolly/For Summit Daily News

In the closing seconds of the overtime period, the Tigers were rapid as they slung their sticks trying to get the puck into the net. They were unsuccessful as the clock hit triple zeros, meaning the two teams would end the game with a 2-2 tie.

This is the Tiger’s first tie of the season as they are now 8-8-1 overall. Summit will play its last home game on Friday, Feb. 18, as the team takes on the winless Pueblo County Hornets. That game is scheduled to start at 5 p.m.