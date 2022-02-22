Summit hockey to face Steamboat Springs in 4A state playoffs quarterfinal

Zach Carleton stands alongside a teammate at the Summit High School varsity hockey game against Aspen on Jan. 28 at Stephen C. West Ice Arena in Breckenridge.

Liz Copan/For the Summit Daily News

The Summit boys hockey team is headed to the 2022 Colorado state hockey 4A playoffs after finishing the season with a record of 11-7-1.

The Tigers are the fifth seed in the 10-team bracket meaning that they will receive a bye in the first round of the playoffs. The Tigers will advance automatically to the quarterfinals, where their opponent will be league rival Steamboat Springs.

Steamboat is the fourth seed in the tournament and completed the regular season with a record of 10-7-1.

The Tigers split their regular season matchups against the Steamboat Sailors, losing at home Jan. 22 and winning on the road Feb. 19.

On Feb. 19, senior Zach Carleton scored a goal with fractions of a second remaining to lift the Tigers over the Sailors, 4-3.

Summit will look to defeat Steamboat for the second time this season at Howleson Ice Arena on Friday, Feb. 25. The puck drop is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.