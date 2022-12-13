Summit Huts Association seeks new executive director

The newest Summit Huts Association hut, Sisters Cabin, is seen lit up during a winter snowfall. The nonprofit is currently looking for a new executive director.

Summit Huts Association/Courtesy photo

Summit Huts Association, the nonprofit responsible for owning or operating Francie’s Cabin, Janet’s Cabin, Sisters Cabin, Ken’s Cabin and Section House backcountry huts, is looking for a new executive director. Outgoing executive director Josh Flenniken joined Summit Huts in February 2020 and helped lead the organization through the COVID-19 pandemic, overseeing major capital improvement projects such as the recently completed remodel of Francie’s Cabin.

According to a news release, the director will serve as the face of the organization with significant responsibilities related to financial leadership, fundraising and community building. The release mentions that the role will be similar to that of a CEO, in which 25% of the job will be operations and 75% will be management.

People with questions or those interested in applying can email Brandon Bailey, the association’s executive search chairperson, at brandon@summithuts.org .