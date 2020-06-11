Summit Huts Association to reopen cabins July 1

Janet's Cabin in summer.

Courtesy Page McClean

The Summit Huts Association has announced that Francie’s and Janet’s cabins will open for summer use July 1.

As part of novel coronavirus regulations, all future reservations at Summit Huts through Sept. 30 will be single-party only, which guarantees the group will have the entire cabin.

As such, Francie’s and Janet’s cabins will require a whole-hut reservation at a maximum capacity of 14 people. Pillows and sheets will no longer be provided at the huts, so Summit Huts recommends visitors bring their own pillow and XL-twin bed sheets to cover existing mattress covers.

Summit Huts also said it will require increased guest responsibilities for cleaning and sanitizing cabins at both entry and exit. The association added to expect higher-frequency staff visits during midday turnover as part of checking guest adherence to cleaning guidelines.

Support Local Journalism Donate



All saunas at Summit Huts cabins are temporarily closed.

Bookings from March 16 through May 31 that were canceled will receive a full credit with an expiration date of Sept. 30, 2021. Guests are encouraged to contact huts@huts.org or 970-925-5775 for rebooking information.

Visit SummitHuts.org/covid-19bookingsummer2020 for more information and for an updated hut cleaning checklist.

Beyond Summit County, the 10th Mountain Division Hut Association has opened some huts elsewhere in Colorado. For more information, visit Huts.org.