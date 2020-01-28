Summit Interfaith Council announces new president

Pat McShane is the new president of the Summit Colorado Interfaith Council.

Courtesy Pat McShane

The Summit Colorado Interfaith Council is now under new leadership, according to the group.

Diane Luellen, a founding member and president of the Interfaith Council since its inception four years ago, announced earlier this month that she would be stepping down from the role in order to spend more time with her family. She noted that while she’s taking a step back from some of the responsibilities, she still plans to be heavily involved with the group.

“I’ve been doing it now for four years,” Luellen said. “I promised my family that I would be a little less involved moving forward. … But I will definitely still be engaged, particularly with the efforts in regards to the Local Overnight Parking Permit program.”

Pat McShane, a 13-year Summit County resident, has agreed to take over as the new president. McShane serves as an assistant clinical professor of gynecology at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, and said she was driven to a leadership position with the council to help grow the area’s faith community.

“I think that all of our faith communities up here are small,” said McShane. “There’s been a decline in church attendance across denominations around the world, but there’s still a large number of needs in the community. We’re stronger together, and better able to meet those needs with an organization such as the Interfaith Council.”

The Interfaith Council is a coalition of faith and service based organizations around the area, which is dedicated to driving conversation and inspiring action to address issues around the community. The group hosts a documentary film series during the summer, along with a number of other community events and philanthropic efforts, such as The People’s Supper and providing Thanksgiving To Go Bags.

McShane expressed that she hopes to continue all of the group’s ongoing efforts in the community, along with trying to grow the council’s reach.

“I think it’s really about having a firm belief in the mission, and a positive view of what we’ve accomplished so far,” said McShane. “We have a strong desire to keep things moving in that direction, and to meet some of the other needs we’ve identified moving forward.”

For more information on the Interfaith Council or to reach out to representatives visit summitcointerfaith.com.