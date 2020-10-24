Summit Interfaith Council launches 5th Thanksgiving to-go drive

Terese Keil, left, and Jim Luellen sort Thanksgiving to-go bags during the 2019 campaign. This year,

Photo from Diane Luellen

The Summit Colorado Interfaith Council is once again putting on its Thanksgiving to-go campaign, a drive to supply community members with some extra help putting together a meal this holiday.

This is the fifth year the Interfaith Council is putting on the drive, but it will look different this year as the group seeks to minimize the ongoing risks of COVID-19. Traditionally, the council prepares hundreds of bags filled with food for cooking a Thanksgiving dinner. This year, they will be distributing supermarket gift cards.

Terese Keil, the Interfaith Council’s vice president, said they’re expecting an increase in need this November.

“It’s going to be a little different,” said Keil, who also organizes the effort. “But I’ve been talking to the different organizations and agencies that I’ve worked with over the years, and they’re finding that their needs are greater than ever. I’m anticipating having just as many, if not more, people needing a little extra help and cheer this Thanksgiving.”

The council handed out 360 food bags to locals last year. Keil said they hope to distribute more than 400 gift cards this year, $50 for families and $25 for individuals.

Community members can sign up to receive gift cards at locations around the county, including places of worship, schools, the Summit Community Care Clinic and the Family & Intercultural Resource Center. Anyone looking to contribute to the campaign can make a donation on the Summit Colorado Interfaith Council’s website, SummitCoInterfaith.wildapricot.org. Keil said anyone looking to help or get added to the distribution list also could reach out directly to tkpropmgmt@aol.com.

Keil asked that donations be in by Nov. 8 and said a majority of the distribution would take place Nov. 19-20.