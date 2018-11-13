Summit Interfaith Council to host ‘Hate has no home here’ event

The Summit County Interfaith Council is inviting residents around the community to gather in Frisco this weekend to discuss how to create a more welcoming and inclusive community for everyone.

The event is part of "Hate has no home here," a growing international movement which started in Chicago, and is meant to serve as an umbrella discussion for issues surrounding racism, homophobia, and other topics to promote civility and inclusiveness in the community.

"We've had a couple of, by national standards, small hate speech incidents," said Frances McWilliams, a member of the interfaith council. "There was some graffiti at the middle school, swastikas on Jaime FitzSimons' campaign signs and homophobic stickers on Polis' signs…with all these things coming together we decided to go ahead and use the 'Hate has no home here' umbrella and begin a movement in Summit County."

McWilliams said participants at the event would break into small groups similar to a world café structure, and discuss questions about what Summit County can do to create a more inclusive community for everyone.

The event — which is non-religious and non-partisan — will take place on Nov. 18 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Mount Buffalo Room inside the County Commons in Frisco. Refreshments will be served. In Summit County, the movement could also include further meetings in the future.

"We are not highlighting anything specific, but rather it's the general concept of inclusivity and hospitality we want to promote," said McWilliams. "We'll do one every couple of months to keep the idea alive."