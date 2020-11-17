Summit Interfaith Council to host virtual Thanksgiving service

The Summit Colorado Interfaith Council is hosting a virtual service this weekend to help celebrate Thanksgiving.

At 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, the Interfaith Council is inviting everyone to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday during a virtual service streaming on the council’s YouTube channel and website, hoping to raise the spirits of community members dealing with the ongoing pandemic.

The service will allow local children to share what they’re thankful for, and participants will hear from a variety of faith traditions, including a Hindu gratitude reflection lead by Ravi Jaishankar, a rendition of the Jewish hymn Hinei Ma Tov by Leah Arnold and a Native American flute solo by Leon Littlebird.

The Interfaith Council believes the event will serve as a good alternative for individuals to celebrate the holiday and continue the tradition of coming together, even if it’s not in person.

“One thing we’ve learned this year is that if we cannot be together physically, we can still be together in our hearts and spirits,” said Diane Ryan, Interfaith Council board member. “And it is in the spirit of community that we bring you this year’s multi-faith Thanksgiving celebrations. This is a service of thankfulness, joy peace and gratitude.”