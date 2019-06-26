Summit Library announces policy changes

Katie Koop is a librarian at the circulation desk of the North Branch Library in Silverthorne.

FRISCO — Changes are on their way at the Summit County Library.

Starting July 8, Summit’s library system will be introducing new policies aimed at encouraging library usage and simplifying the checkout procedure. Once the changes kick in, all types of media — including books, DVDs, magazines and CD audiobooks — will use a single set of checkout and return procedures.

Moving forward, all media will be checked out for a two-week period, along with a seven-day grace period. Items returned after the grace period will incur a fine of 25 cents a day.

Additionally, the library announced it would be introducing library cards for children in the coming months, a move meant to encourage children to make use of all the library’s free resources.

