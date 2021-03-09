Summit local Bruce Stott wins Leadville skijoring races

Summit County resident Bruce Stott of Frisco poses for a photo at the 72nd annual Leadville Ski Joring event on Harrison Avenue in March 2020. Stott won this year’s event.

Photo by Liz Copan / Summit Daily archives

Frisco local Bruce Stott was the overall open champion, taking first Saturday and Sunday at the 73rd annual Leadville Ski Joring event.

Stott completed the course Saturday paired with horseback rider Jeff Dahl and Cash the horse. The trio crossed the finish line without penalty in 14.89 seconds, ahead of Jeff Dahl’s second place finish aboard Cash with skier Jason Dahl (15.39) and third-place skier Kevin Wielder with rider Noah Gregory aboard Dev Grit.

Then on Sunday, Stott — with Jeff Dahl again riding Cash — finished the course in 15.26 seconds. That was ahead of Jason Dahl’s runner-up time of 15.33 with Jeff Dahl aboard Cash and Stott’s third-place time of 15.41 skiing behind Amanda Sanders aboard Harley the horse.

In Division 2, Summit residents AJ Pestello skiing and Al Mikkelsen riding horse Frank finished runner-up with in 16.52 on Saturday. Mikkelsen also finished in third Saturday riding Frank while towing skier Jerry Kissell (16.92).

This year’s event was much different from years past. Novel coronavirus precautions did not permit spectators at the races, which were hosted west of downtown Leadville rather than on the traditional snow-packed Harrison Avenue, Leadville’s Main Street.