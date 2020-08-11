Summit local Jeremiah Vaille wins Run the Rockies half-marathon, Frisco and Arapahoe Basin trail runs

Jeremiah Vaille, 18, of Dillon won Saturday’s Run the Rockies trail half-marathon with a time of 1 hour, 25 minutes and 43 seconds.

Vaille’s victory was nearly 2 minutes faster than runner-up Flavio de Simone, 49, of Boulder, who ran to a time of 1:27:12. Third-place finisher Zack Russell, 27, of Keystone finished the course in 1:30:45.

In the women’s half-marathon, Christine O’Gorman, 31, of Lakewood won with a time of 01:45:35 just ahead of Edythmae Frodl, 17, of Fort Collins (01:45:54) and third-place finisher Beth Weathersbee, 49, of Asheville, North Carolina (01:51:49).

In the 10-kilometer men’s race, the winner was rising Summit High School sophomore Zach McBride, 15, of Frisco. His time of 44:36 was nearly 2 minutes quicker than runner-up Anthony Duricy, 47, of Salida.

The third-overall finisher in the 52-runner 10K was women’s winner Jenny Wong, 38, of Dillon, who bested women’s runner-up Tracey Morton by more than 11 minutes. Wong crossed the finish line in 50:47.

Vaille’s win in the Frisco event came after he won the virtual races at the Frisco Solo Series and Arapahoe Basin trail run series the week prior.

Jared Wright, 18, won last week’s Baker’s Tank third short-course race of the town of Breckenridge’s summer trail running series with a time of 15:29 on the 2.5-mile, 336-foot elevation gain course. Runner-up was Ryan Montera, 17, at 15:34, and third-place finisher was 17-year-old Zinabu Engstrom (16:16).

In the short-course women’s race, 16-year-old Riley Stewert won thanks to a time of 17:57, besting 16-year-old Leah Christians (19:07) and third-place finisher 13-year-old Ella Hagen (19:27).

In the 5.4-mile long-course race, Morgan Elliot, 28, won with a time of 36:53 ahead of 16-year-old Parke Chapin (41:35) and 46-year-old Mark Martin Williams (41:46). In the women’s long-course race, Eva Hagen, 54, won with a time of 44:50 in front of 31-year-old Whitney Henceroth (46:29) and 34-year-old Dani Zatkoff (54:33).