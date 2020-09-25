Summit locals dish on favorite rides for different conditions and experiences

Colorful aspen trees hint at the golden fall foliage ahead during fall on the Aspen Alley trail in Breckenridge.

Photo from Summit Daily archives

DILLON — Looking for an ideal trail for a certain kind of conditions or ride experience? The Summit Daily gathered together 11 of the most passionate members of the local mountain biking and cycling community to share their favorite trails, routes and rides for different conditions.

Summit biking experts

Jared Black has been the manager at Ridden in Breckenridge since 2012. An avid cyclist for seven years, Jared has an extensive knowledge of year-round fat-tire biking, and he loves riding his fat-tire bike all winter and summer long.

Ben Ferrante is the president of the Summit County Mountain Bike Alliance and has been on the organization’s board since 2012. He has a deep passion to protect Summit’s trails and to help cultivate a tight-knit biking community and amazing trail network throughout Summit County.

Brent Ford is the general manager of Pioneer Sports in Frisco and Silverthorne and is a passionate cyclist who routinely rides trails and terrain of all kinds in Summit County.

Lasse Konecny is an up-and-coming junior elite mountain biker from Breckenridge who started off riding on training wheels and is now riding up to 50 miles a day on trails across Summit. Recently, he’s become one of the state’s best competitive youth mountain bikers and travels abroad to compete in junior elite events.

Camden Latimer‘s life has revolved around cycling culture from a young age. For the past 12 years, he has worked with bikes in some capacity. Currently, he spends most of the year traveling around the western U.S. working at mountain bike events for Rocky Mountain Bicycles.

Phil Lindeman is a former sports editor for the Summit Daily and current news director for Krystal 93 radio. He filmed the first Explore Summit virtual bike guide in 2015, when he discovered and fell in love with Summit’s short and punchy lunch loops. Find him riding Breckenridge on weekdays and Frisco on weekends.

Scott Reid is the director of recreation for the town of Breckenridge and an avid mountain biker who loves spreading the joy to others, whether it be kids, beginners or seasoned riders. Scott has done the Breck Epic a number of times as well as the local Summit Mountain Challenge series and now focuses on cultivating a great system of trails to share with others.

Taylor Shelden grew up in Summit County before a pro cycling career took him and his bike all over the world. Taylor is now retired from road racing, but that just means he gets to spend more time enjoying the trails in Summit.

Jeff Westcott, known as “Westy” to most around the county, is the man behind all of the Mav Sports Promotions these days. His job includes bringing the heart of the Summit County sports scene together for the annual Summit Mountain Challenge, which features more than a half-dozen mountain bike events for riders of all ages and abilities each summer. Westy also operates and directs events like the Imperial Challenge, a one-of-a-kind skiing event that incorporates a cycling component.

Scott Winn is an avid cyclist and bike service manager at Pioneer Sports in Frisco. When he’s not tuning up bikes for a cruise down Vail Pass or a climb up the scenic Frisco Peninsula trails, he’s riding all around the county from his home in Silverthorne.

James Welch is the vice president of the Summit County Mountain Bike Alliance, for which he manages IT and alliance memberships. One of the most passionate mountain bikers in the county, James loves getting out on his bike alone to enjoy the high Alpine.

Here’s the lowdown, straight from the Summit sources, on what you need to know:

Favorite white-knuckle downhill

Brent Ford: The double blacks at Keystone Bike Park

Camden Latimer: Lenawee Trail off the backside of A-Basin

Phil Lindeman: The Keystone Far East Blacks — Cowboy Up to Holy Diver to Paid-In-Full to Wild Thing at Keystone Bike Park

James Welch: Lenawee Trail

Jared Black: The bus loops from the top of Baldy

Lasse Konecny: B-Line

Scott Reid: Wheeler Trail to Spruce Creek Trail

Scott Winn: The Miners Creek Trail from Breck into Frisco

Taylor Shelden: Barney Flow to B-Line to Sidedoor

Jeff “Westy” Westcott: Lenawee Trail to 100 Acre Woods

Favorite 1-hour loop

Brent: Groovy Trail loop via Soda Creek

Camden: Tiger Dredge up Summit Gulch Road down to ZL

James: The Soda Creek-Soda Ridge loop

Phil: Pick a route in the Frisco Peninsula

Jared: The Flumes Loop

Lasse: B&B to Minnie Mine and down

Scott Reid: The Sidedoor-Slalom combo

Scott Winn: Frisco to Copper recpath

Taylor: Boreas Pass Road to Baker’s Tank to Aspen Alley

Westy: B&B to Turks to Sallie Barber down Barney Ford to V3

Favorite trail to kick your butt

Camden: Great Flume to Georgia Pass

James: West Ridge

Phil: The Soda Creek Scramble route

Jared: Burro Trail to Wheeler

Lasse: Vomit Hill

Scott Reid: Anything in the Golden Horseshoe

Scott Winn: Colorado Trail to Serale Pass to Camp Hale

Taylor: Pennsylvania Gulch — in either direction

Westy: Little French

Favorite trail for the views

Ben Ferrante: Way up high on Miners Creek

Brent: Oro Grande Trail

Camden: Lenawee Trail

James: Wide Open on Tenderfoot Mountain

Jared: Baker’s Tank off Boreas Pass Road

Phil: Boreas Pass all the way to Como

Lasse: Boreas Pass Road to the Divide

Scott Reid: Colorado Trail

Scott Winn: Oro Grande

Taylor: Aspen Alley

Westy: Wheeler southbound

Favorite fall foliage ride

Ben: Aspen Alley

Brent: The rec path from Frisco to Copper

Camden: Gold Rush down to Como

James: Wild Thing at Keystone Bike Park

Jared: Aspen Alley

Phil: Lower Salt Lick network

Lasse: Aspen Alley

Scott Reid: Gold Rush down to Como

Scott Winn: Aspen Alley

Taylor: Aspen Alley

Westy: Aspen Alley

Favorite winter fat-tire terrain

Ben: Turks Trail

James: Turks Trail

Jared: Turks Trail in the Sallie Barber area

Lasse: Gold Run Nordic Center

Scott Reid: French Gulch

Scott Winn: Frisco Peninsula

Taylor: B&B Trail and Turks Trail

Westy: French Gulch

Favorite downhill trail at Keystone Bike Park

Editor’s note: Though some bike park trails are located on U.S. Forest Service land and are accessible via uphill, the bike park is closed to lift-served riding and park jumps and features are closed and not being maintained by park staff. Find more information at KeystoneResort.com/explore-the-resort/activities-and-events/summer-activities.

Brent: Helter Skelter

Camden: Helter Skelter

James: Jam Rock

Phil: Paid-In-Full

Lasse: Helter Skelter

Scott Winn: Money

Westy: Green or blue runs — I’m not skilled or young enough for the black

Favorite singletrack

Ben: The Colorado Trail starting at Kenosha Pass

Brent: Soda Creek to Groovy loop

Camden: The Georgia Pass descent on the Colorado Trail

Jared: Peaks Trail

Phil: Aspen Alley

Lasse: Little French Trail

Scott Reid: The one in front of your tire

Scott Winn: Peaks Trail

Taylor: Great American Flume, off the backside of Little French, connecting Little French to the Colorado Trail

Westy: Colorado Trail

Favorite technical rocks-and-roots ascent

Brent: Peaks Trail

Camden: Peaks Trail to the top of Gold Hill

Jared: Spruce Creek to Wheeler trail

Phil: Baker’s Tank

Lasse: The climb up Little French

Scott Reid: The south fork of the Swan to Georgia Pass

Scott Winn: Miners Creek

Taylor: Humbug Hill

Westy: North Fork

Favorite flow trail

Ben: Gold Dust

Brent: Baker’s Tank

Camden: Sidedoor

James: Slalom

Jared: Barney Flow trails

Phil: Slalom

Lasse: Sidedoor

Scott Reid: Barney Flow

Scott Winn: B-Line

Taylor: The new Hard Luck trail off Gold Run in the middle flume and into Tom’s Baby

Westy: V3

Favorite trail for sunset

Ben: The ridgeline at the Frisco Peninsula

Brent: Oro Grande

Camden: Red Trail to the Colorado Trail, or in reverse

James: Wide Open on Tenderfoot

Jared: Mike’s Trail into Upper Flumes

Phil: Wheeler to the saddle between Peaks 8 and 9

Lasse: Frisco Peninsula’s Buzzsaw trail

Scott Reid: West Ridge

Scott Winn: Oro Grande

Taylor: The middle and upper flume in the Flume Trails in the Highlands

Westy: Baker’s Tank



Favorite trail to impress your out-of-town friends

Brent: Baker’s Tank

Camden: Miners Creek

James: Keystone Bike Park

Jared: Carter Park switchbacks to Barney Ford trails to French Creek

Phil: Peaks Trail

Lasse: V3

Scott Reid: It depends on what kind of rider they are. The choices here are great.

Scott Winn: Baker’s Tank to Aspen Alley

Taylor: Up Backdoor and down Sidedoor

Westy: Horseshoe Gulch



Favorite trail for beginners

Ben: Perimeter Trail at Frisco Peninsula

Brent: Frisco Peninsula Perimeter Loop

Camden: Oro Grande

James: Girl Scouts at Keystone Bike Park

Jared: The river trail along the rec path in Breck

Phil: Pick something out of B&B Trailhead

Lasse: The Frisco Pensinsula

Scott Reid: The river trail in Breck

Scott Winn: Frisco Peninsula Perimeter Loop

Taylor: Frisco Peninsula

Westy: Oro Grande area



Favorite trail to get air on

Ben: Sidedoor

Camden: Money at Keystone Bike Park

James: B-Line

Jared: Hard Luck

Phil: Money at Keystone Bike Park

Lasse: Barney Flow

Scott Reid: B-Line

Taylor: Sidedoor

Westy: Barney Ford/Barney Flow

