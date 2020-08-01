Summit locals earn collegiate honors
- Eva Mackey of Dillon earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Western Governors University in Salt Lake City.
- Joy Manguso of Dillon was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Roger Williams University in Bristol, Rhode Island. Full-time students who complete 12 or more credits per semester and earn a GPA of 3.4 or higher are placed on the college’s dean’s list for that semester.
- MacKenzie Kelly of Breckenridge was named to the dean’s list at Bates College in Lewiston, Maine, for the 2019 fall semester. To make the list, students must have a cumulative GPA of 3.8 or higher.
