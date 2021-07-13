Summit locals finish top 10 at Leadville Silver Rush 50-Mile Run

Zachary Russell, 27, of Keystone was the top Summit County finisher at Saturday’s Leadville Race Series Silver Rush 50 Mile Run in Leadville.

Russell completed the trail running course in 7 hours, 14 minutes and 48 seconds, an average pace of 8:42 per mile.

Breckenridge local Helen Cospolich, 44, was the top local female finisher, racing to 10th place overall in the women’s race with a time of 9:28:58.