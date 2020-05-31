Summit locals named to Dean’s List at the University of Utah

Camp Innovation, a non-profit STEM-based summer educational program, is coming to Frisco later this month.



A trio of Summit County locals made the University of Utah Dean’s List for the Spring 2020 semester.

Morrison Donovan of Dillon, a major in health, society and policy; Meaghan Flannagan of Dillon, a major in modern dance; and Tanner Mccann of Breckenridge, a major in health and kinesiology, earned the honor, for which students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher in at least 12 graded credit hours during any one term.

Summit local graduates from medical school

Kayla Gray Vanderkooi of Breckenridge has received her doctor of osteopathic medicine degree from Rocky Vista University in Parker.

Vanderkooi is one of 152 graduates from the school who received a degree during the university’s virtual commencement ceremony on May 1. She will complete her emergency medicine residency at CHRISTUS Health at Texas A&M in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Vanderkooi is the daughter of David and Denise Gray. She is a graduate of Summit High and attended the University of Colorado at Boulder and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in integrative physiology.