Summit locals O’Keefe, Sorensen win Breck Ascent Peak 9 ski mountaineering races

Left to right, Daniel Kraft (third long course), Ella Hagen (fourth overall short course), Eva Hagen (second overall short course), Chris Carr (second overall long course), Sam O'Keefe (first overall long course) and Michael Hagen (fourth overall long course) pose for a photo at Monday's second Breck Ascent ski mountaineering race of the season.

Courtesy Breckenridge Recreation

BRECKENRIDGE — Summit County locals Sam O’Keefe and Jill Sorensen won the long and short-course races, respectively, at the second Breck Ascent ski mountaineering event of the season on Monday, Jan. 27.

The race took place on Breckenridge Ski Resort’s Peak 9. Breckenridge resident O’Keefe completed the uphill and downhill long-course in 59 minutes and 10 seconds. Other top finishers on the long course were runner-up Chris Carr (59:28.8), Daniel Kraft (1:04:46.5) and Michael Hagen (1:07:12.9).

The top female finisher on the long course was Kate Zander of Breckenridge, who finished with a time of 1:08:49.6.

On the short course, Jill Sorensen of Dillon won the overall race with a time of 32:20.8, besting Breckenridge local Eva Hagen by just over six seconds (32:26.5). Stephan Nicolas finished in third place overall (36:04.9), followed by youngster Ella Hagen (37:45.7) and Ron Uhle (37:56.9).

The long course had skiers ascend from the start line at the Beaver Run parking lot, up Lower Sawmill to Gold King runs and to the top of Shock. From there, skiers entered single-track in the trees adjacent to Volunteer before a boot-pack hike.

Skiers then put their skis back on for a single-track ascent to the top of Mine Shaft before a short downhill boot-pack hike. Skies then descended Mineshaft and The Tunnel before kick-turning to ascend to the right of Shock. Here they ascended to the top of of Devil’s Crotch before downhill skiing Devil’s Crotch, Tunnel and Sawmill to the finish line on the trail outside Beaver Run Resort.

The short course had ski mountaineers ascend from the Beaver Run parking lot up Lower Sawmill, Gold King and Volunteer to the finish line just past the Overlook Restaurant.

The third Breck Ascent race of the season, scheduled for Peak 10, will take place Monday, Feb. 3, from 6–8 a.m. For more information and to register, visit bit.ly/BreckAscent2020.