Summit man arrested after alleged string of thefts in Silverthorne

SILVERTHORNE — A Summit County man is facing numerous charges after an alleged string of thefts that took place in Silverthorne last week.

Adam Khaled Alkhettab, 22, was arrested on charges of theft, trespassing and possession of a controlled substance among other crimes after witnesses accused him of stealing a truck along with a number of tools from a construction site in Silverthorne.

On the afternoon of April 26, the Summit County 911 Center received two reports of a man acting suspicious in a neighborhood on Ryan Gulch Road. Parties reported that the man, later identified as Alkhettab, was attempting to steal items from a construction site and a nearby residence. One witness was able to identify Alkhettab from previous interactions, according to a report from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

Alkhettab is accused of crimes at multiple locations in the area based on police interviews with multiple victims and witnesses, though the exact order the events allegedly occurred is unknown, according to the report.

Witnesses reported seeing Alkhettab enter a fenced construction site through a broken down part of the fence, pick up multiple tools and place them in a truck parked in an adjacent driveway. Another victim told police that the man went into the back of his residence, took a mountain bike from the back porch and brought that to the truck, as well.

Alkhettab also allegedly entered the residence with the truck out front through a sliding door, took the keys to the truck and drove off. Nobody was inside the home at the time, according to the report. Witnesses said he returned about 20 minutes later to try to load a snowblower into the truck but was unsuccessful.

He allegedly then made his way over to Royal Buffalo Drive, where he parked the truck on the side of a house and went around back to steal a circular saw. Then the truck apparently became stuck in mud. A witness told police he saw a man fitting Alkhettab’s description trying to dig it out with a shovel, and another vehicle later arrived on scene to assist him with a tow strap. At some point, Alkhettab also allegedly hit the house with the truck, damaging both the vehicle and residence.

At about 6:50 p.m., a Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputy located the vehicle in the parking lot at Lowes. Alkhettab was taken into custody without incident.

Deputies observed damage on the truck consistent with the damage observed at the residence and found a number of tools inside including a circular saw, construction level, box cutter and electric heater. Deputies also discovered a bag containing about 6.5 grams of methamphetamine.

Alkhettab was booked into the Summit County Jail on felony charges of aggravated motor vehicle theft, burglary and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. He was also charged on misdemeanor offenses of driving under the influence, three counts of trespassing and four counts of theft in addition to other traffic violations.

Alkhettab was advised of his charges Wednesday, and the court set bond at $15,000, according to the Fifth Judicial District Attorney’s Office. The DA’s office is expected to file charges early next week in anticipation of a hearing May 5.