Summit Medical Center to offer free heart health screenings Dec. 5

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States, but a simple screening could go a long way in helping people better understand their risks and move forward on a healthier path.

In support of that cause the St. Anthony Summit Medical Center and Summit Cardiology, in cooperation with Breckenridge Grand Vacations and BGV Gives, will once again be offering free heart health screenings and assessments for the community on Dec. 5.

The screenings only take five to 10 minutes and include free blood draws from 7–11 a.m. at the St. Anthony Summit Medical Specialty Care & Infusion Center on Peak One Drive in Frisco. The results of those blood draws will be part of the free heart health assessment set for Dec. 19 from 7–11 a.m.

For more information about the service, call 970-668-2450.