Summit Middle School concert, all SSD after-school activities cancelled Thursday
November 15, 2018
A ruptured sewer line at Summit Middle School, which also effects Snowy Peaks school and the district administration building, has caused the cancellation of the school’s orchestra concert as well as all other other SSD after-school activities, events and sports clubs scheduled on Thursday. There is a possibility the middle school may be closed on Friday. The district said that the concert will be rescheduled.