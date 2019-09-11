Summit Middle School hires local pre-collegiate coordinator

Summit County resident Brayan Daniel Estrada has been named the pre-collegiate program coordinator at Summit Middle School, according to a news release.

Estrada is a graduate of the program, which is designed to assist and encourage first generation college students. As a child, Estrada attended Dillon Valley Elementary and Summit Middle School before graduating from Summit High School in 2013. He became the first person in his family to earn a post-secondary education after getting his bachelor’s degree in psychology from Colorado Mesa University.

In his new role he will provide academic support, offer post-secondary college and career guidance, arrange college visits and foster a culture of striving for college starting at the middle school level. The program also offers services including academic support, tutoring, mentoring, career exploration, college readiness, summer programs and SAT test prep.

More than 200 first-generation students have graduated from the Summit program and gone on to achieve their college ambitions with an 87% success rate, according to the release.

Those who are interested in participating in or helping out with the program should contact Molly Griffith a molly.griffith@summitk12.org or Estrada at brayan.daniel@summitk12.org.