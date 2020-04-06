Summit Middle School honor roll for 2019-20 first semester

Gold: all grades must be advanced (3.5 or 4 GPA) with the allowance of one proficient (2.5 or 3 GPA)

Silver: All grades must be the upper level of proficient (3 GPA) or above in all classes with the allowance of one lower level of proficient (2.5 GPA) in one class.

Sixth grade

Gold: Annika Jane Broecker, Zoie Isabella Davis-Teets, Carson Grace Earnest, Katherine Elizabeth Eldredge, Marko Fedynsky, Elijah Clarence Langley, Phoenix Sophia Una Meyer, Matthew Nugent Misch, May Omori, Anna May Shingles, Heidi Street Wuppermann, Sophie Louise Jardon, Isabella Indigo Rolfe, Chase Yasu Sakata, Alexis Kathleen Stais, Sophia Rachel Willms, Tobias B Wineland, Ryan Joseph Lankhorst, Sierra A Reil and Katherine Jeanne Williams

Silver: Satori Grace Adnan, Krisseli Almonte, Caroline Clara Andersen, Alena Michele Babich, Teagan Jane Barth, Tannan Alan Brenner, Finnegan Del Brown, Adam William Brownley, Dalilah Terrizzi Caldwell, Victoria Rose Campbell, Axel Robert Crawford, Samuel James Eldredge, Logan Josephine Ellison, Bethany Flores, Polly Sue Gledhill, Hendrix John Winston Harmala, Colin Joseph Harris, Mitchell Warren Harris, Riley Robert Hughes, Allyson Storm Joanne Iverson, Colton Donald Jones, Delaney Shea Kennedy, Ashley Landeros-Gonzalez, Darby Leigh Leffler, Leah Rose Linzie, Esmeralda Lopez Angeles, Frank Lopez Moreno, Brynn Evelyn Martin, McKenna Rose Martin, Gabriella Miranda Michaels, Taylor Katherine Moorefield, Diana Guadalupe Rascon, Elijah Rowe, Forrest Michael Woodard, Will Jonathon Young, Valeria Danahe Almeida Rios, Bryan Andrade Moreno, Alix Ivory Barragan Lucena, Sebastian Valentin Borrego, Marie Josephine Burnette, Mary Grace Crowe, Olga Cruz Hernandez, Lucas Daniel Daigler, Oliver Eino Dixon, Henry Donald Dudick, Madison Sue Earl, Lila Joelee Ellison, Arie Maleah Garcia, Grace Ellamae Gardner, Vanessa Gonzalez, Peyton Belle Goossen, Jonas Dovydas Griska, Madison Lord Haser, Claire Elizabeth Jackson, Elizabeth Susan Johnson, Karston Rudolph Kerr, Landon Michael Laverdiere, Lauren Kathleen McCalla, Raymond Nhut Nguyen, Auden Roan Pierpont, Donovan Peyton Ramey, Cole Basil Emmanuel Ratliff, Julianna Jaxon Redhorse, Mitchell Warren Schroeder, Wentzle George Shotts, Cain Bishop Steinweg, Simon Royce Stevens, Mateo Raiden Strachan, Hogan Charles Tobias, Casey Jean Ward, Danielle Rae Weisberg, Penelope Georgine Wiethake, Sarah Bette Aglar, Devin Rose Ani, Kage Logan Boyles, Eliza Lee Bradley, Jesse David Busnardo, Alfonso Castillo, Liliana Cervantes, Ellen Buerk Chabot, Guillermo Chagoyan, David Asher Cockrell, Rowan Elizabeth Connelly, Sophia Magdalena Crawford, Season Lucille Joann Currey, Kannon Urban Davis, Pearl Arnett Devito, Henry Boyd Eslich, Andy Abel Fernandez, Mariah Natalia Flores, Brissley Yariela Gamboa, Beck Edward Harrel-Laszlo, Saige Danielle Heflin, Griffin Chandler Heins, Callum Greer Hillerriver, Sophia Lynn Kintz, Ashley Licea, Calvin Donald Meehan, Anna Juliet Mitchell, Vasilya Bakhtiylr Nosirova, Kieran Thomas Pierson, Kalli Renee Rapp, Hailey Elizabeth Russer, Luna Bozena Sanchez, Elizabeth Marie Skowron, Dylan John Sullivan, Jesse D’Wayne Summers Boulanger, Lyric Reese Talley, Indira Maleah Emma Tancheff-Thamer, Tayde Yared Tepate and Lillian Gail Thompson Weber

Seventh grade

Gold: Alexandra Elizabeth Adkins, Isabella Wolfe Dickinson, Emma Anita Grippi, Harper Lynn Hagburg, Aila Rae Harmala, Ella Roselle Kirschner, Eli James Love, Cecelia Eileen Miner, Niamh Murphy Nelson, Emily Louise Noble, Bryce Daniel Oppito, Isabella Rowe, Piper Eileen Smith, Delilah Clare Staberg, Kiera Lynn Stabile, Annabelle Marie Thomas, Yankai Yang, Margo Avery Eytel, Sophia Grace Feller, Maxwell Thomas Fisk, Lincoln Clement Gallagher, Alexandra Lily Garner, Lindsey Anne McBride, Joshua Ashton Shriver, Finn Patrick Buck, Shalynn Isabella Gray andVivianne Elizabeth Taylor

Silver: Autumn Dori Alcock, Kathleen Thomas Alexander, Clayton Wayne Amsbaugh, Robert Simonton Andersen, William George Bentley, Elizabeth Leavell Blake, Reece Lee Bosgraaf, Liliana Mendoza Brace, Eli Ryan Burr, Dillon Tyler Butson, Dulce Leonor Carrillo Amaya, Clara Guadalupe Ciau Lopez, Isabella Marie Hafer, Michael Arthur Keyes, Douglas Apollo Killeen, John David Liner II, Olivia Elizabeth Lyman, Sydney Ellen Merriman, Ella Grace Miller, Blake Ford Postles, Zander Evans Reid, Cole John Robertson, Marcus Riley Simmons, Sadie Susan Amanda Slahetka, Ashley Marie Smith, Leah Eileen Spillane, Grace K Suchomski, Tenley Azucena Vinas, Jesse Colton Wiono, Adelaide Melanie Brady, Makena Gabriel Brendel, Kai Del Valle, Wesley Jacob Drake, Eva Marie Dudish, Ayden Skylar Gieber, Jennifer Anahi Gutierrez, Ella Sofia Hagen, Owen Mark Hassel, Kate Virginia Kahle, Ismoilkhuja Khikmatillaev, Rosemary Louise Krasowski, Alexander Licea Rodriguez, Mayla Grace Meek-Reid, Merrick Jaye Neerhof, Shaylah Grace Nelson, Marlen Rene Ovando Colocho, Britney Jazlyn Peralta Hernandez, Layla Aileen Porter, Chanel Chastian Richmond, Dominic Lane Smallwood, Joseph Jason Smith, Alexander Hamish Strachan, Isaac Henry York, Roxan Aide Alvarado Martinez, Nicolas Bonta, Bryanna Camila Chinchilla Ramirez, Niamh Marie Keating, Annika Hazel Kramer, Bethany Taylor McConnell, Jace Everett Melby, Adison Grace Micciulli, Layla Nemat, Sadie Cash Slezak, Kristiana Krasimirova Stoyanova, Ariana Ximena Vazquez Rojas and Evan William Wischmeyer

Eighth grade

Gold: Abdumalik Abdurakhmonov, Austin James Bell, Mary Grace Butler, Dillon Cho, Larissa Elizabeth Mero, Mia Piatchek Nelson, Ella McLaughlin Snyder, Anya Dorothy Waldes, Kuba Gorny Wojciak, Hannah Jane Crowe, Cameron Speight Davis, Gracelyn Nicole Garvert, Sage Marie-Reichardt Hanks, Cora Burlingame Jackson, Haven Day Leinweber, Shannon Priscilla Reed, Ellia Grace Sudduth, Ella Bliss Thayer, Mary Elizabeth Aglar, Adaline Grace Avery, Sierra Jean Durloo, Kristina Fedynska, Estrella Lucille Guadamuz, Gracyn Jewell Kent, Ashley Ann Leidal, Ronen William Bernam Marsteller, Ashley Sylvia Misch, Collin Thomas Nolt, Lilly Rita Ramsay and Liliane Allice Zygulski

Silver: Erikka Lorraine Abbott, Gregor Paul Baird, Ruth Margaret Bergman, Mateo Bonta, Nicole Renee Caves, Kylie Taylor Clark, Sarah Kathryn Doocy, Aileen Rose Eslich, Olivia Louise Feest, Karlyn Jean Frazier, Russell Kent Harrel-Laszlo, Keira Sophie Horvath, Molly Elizabeth Hyland, Regan Josie McMahon Jackson, Nicholas Tommy Konecny, Jennifer Jean Martin, Maressa Mora-Calderon, Maite Nava, Chloe Caroline Nicholds, Brooke Elise Picard, Josephine Frances Riberdy, Roan Avery Varble, Sophia Ann Bertonneau, Sierra Rain Bretz, Sophie Raven Brower, Justin Henry Chabot, Jadyn Elizabeth Dalrymple, Lily Jane D’onofrio, Arely Gonzalez, Aaron Jacob Green, Charlotte Jeanne Hudnut, Brian David Marony, Ella Taft Meltzer, Dietrich Konrad Schroeder, Anna Marie Vos, Luke Charles Brewer, Allie Kate Confer, Miabella Guadagnoli, Christopher Guzman, Celeste Irene Hammer, Abby Amelia Hyland, Brooke Renea Kasprzyk, Nelli Yvonne Luis Benitez, Mason Richard Lukasiewicz, Bryan Martinez Lopez, Rose Victoria Rode, Lucas Salcedo, Jennifer Victoria Stevens, Cole Benjamin Stuckey, Doussouba Sylla, Lesly Anabel Vicuna Gonzalez, Brooke Lynn Wagner and Jack Ryan Watson