Summit Middle School principal, counselor on leave ‘until further notice,’ district says

Summit Middle School is pictured on Nov. 12, 2021. The school's principal and a counselor were placed on leave "until further notice," according to a Feb. 28, 2023 district letter to parents.

Liz Copan/Summit Daily News archive

In a letter to district parents on Feb. 28, Summit School District Superintendent Tony Byrd stated that Summit Middle School Principal Greg Guevara and counselor Maureen Flannagan have been “placed on administrative leave until further notice.”

Byrd, in his letter, stated that the district is “making plans to support students” on Flannagan‘s caseload and told parents to contact assistant principals Nelle Briggs and Jeff Chabot for further questions.

“We will keep you informed with more updated information as we are able,” Byrd wrote.

District spokesperson Andrea Ridder said, “right now, we really can’t share any information” beyond that the district is conducting an internal investigation.