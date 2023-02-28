Summit Middle School principal, counselor on leave ‘until further notice,’ district says
In a letter to district parents on Feb. 28, Summit School District Superintendent Tony Byrd stated that Summit Middle School Principal Greg Guevara and counselor Maureen Flannagan have been “placed on administrative leave until further notice.”
Byrd, in his letter, stated that the district is “making plans to support students” on Flannagan‘s caseload and told parents to contact assistant principals Nelle Briggs and Jeff Chabot for further questions.
“We will keep you informed with more updated information as we are able,” Byrd wrote.
District spokesperson Andrea Ridder said, “right now, we really can’t share any information” beyond that the district is conducting an internal investigation.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Summit Daily is embarking on a multiyear project to digitize its archives going back to 1989 and make them available to the public in partnership with the Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection. The full project is expected to cost about $165,000. All donations made in 2023 will go directly toward this project.
Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.