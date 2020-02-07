Summit Middle School to serve as emergency overnight shelter for stranded travelers

Motorists stranded in Summit County due to the storm should make their way over to Summit Middle School, 158 School Road in Frisco, where emergency workers have set up an overnight shelter.

The shelter was activated at 5:45 p.m. and will be operated by volunteers and staff with the American Red Cross and the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, according to Brian Bovaird, the county’s emergency management director.

“We’re just making sure that people know that if they are stranded, and they don’t have a place to stay tonight, we’ll be offering a space,” Bovaird said.

Anyone using the shelter will be offered a sleeping cot and blanket, along with snacks and water provided by the Red Cross. There will be no meal service, according to Bovaird.

Animals won’t be allowed to stay inside the emergency shelter, but the Summit County Animal Shelter will be helping to house pets overnight. Anyone stranded with pets should reach out to the county’s dispatch center at 970-667-8600 to be connected to an animal control officer.