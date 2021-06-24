Summit Mountain Challenge postponed due to air quality

Racers ride singletrack at the Frisco Peninsula Recreation Area at the Frisco Roundup, the first Summit Mountain Challenge race of the summer, on June 9 in Frisco.

Photo by Joel Wexler / Rocky Mountain Photography

Jeff Westcott of Maverick Sports Promotions postponed the Gold Run Rush that was scheduled to take place Wednesday evening, June 23, due to air quality concerns.

The Gold Run Rush is the second event in the Summit Mountain Challenge summer race series. A make-up date for the mountain bike races is yet to be determined. The third race in the seven-race series — the Pennsylvania Gulch Grind — is scheduled for July 14.

Maverick Sports Promotions will also host the Firecracker 50 mountain bike race on July 4.