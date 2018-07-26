Summit Mountain Rentals Foundation commits $23,000 to local causes

The Summit Mountain Rentals Foundation has committed more than $23,000 in support of the local Summit County community, making donations to aid in the foundation's goals of contributing to adult education, animal well-being, affordable housing and more.

The Summit Mountain Rentals Foundation, established in collaboration with The Summit Foundation, engages vacation property owners by encouraging them to donate a percentage of their rental income towards the fund. Summit Mountain Rentals matches the amount each owner contributes up to three percent.

"We're following through on our original goals and making a difference in areas that impact the local community," said Mark Waldman, owner of Summit Mountain Rentals. "We're also demonstrating that vacation rental companies and property owners truly care about Summit County."

So far donations include two Colorado Mountain College Foundation scholarships awarded to local student—a $2,625 scholarship to help a student complete her nursing degree, and a four-year scholarship worth $10,500 for a student pursuing a degree in biology. The foundation has also made a $5,000 donation to the League for Animals & People of the Summit, $3,000 to Volunteers for Outdoor Colorado, and $2,500 to Friends of the Eagles Nest Wilderness to sponsor the Rocky Mountain Youth Corps in clearing the Gore Range Trail from Boulder Creek to Slate Creek.

The Youth Corps was able to to clear over 200 trees in an area heavily impacted by the mountain pine beetle epidemic thanks to the donation, according to Cindy Ebbert, wilderness and trails manager for the Dillon Ranger District.

"This section of the Gore Range Trail is the main access for people who are going to Slate Lakes, which has become a popular backpacking destination," said Ebbert.