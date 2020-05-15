Summit Musicians Relief Fund to host paid, recorded concerts for musicians

Leon Joseph Littlebird of the Summit Musicians Relief Fund is producing and directing paid concerts for musicians in need. Visit TheSMRF.org for more information.

Courtesy Tom Fricke

The Summit Musicians Relief Fund, a nonprofit dedicated to providing local musicians with financial support for medical issues, is expanding its mission. The organization is placing out a call for artists affected by the coronavirus pandemic to be paid to perform in a concert series.

If selected, the musicians will perform a one-hour set of original music at the Arnie J. Green Stage of the Goat Tavern in Keystone. While not livestreamed, the concert will be recorded, produced and directed by Dewey Paul Moffitt and Leon Joseph Littlebird.

The musicians then can use the recorded video for their own needs — such as selling it to fans — and Summit Musicians Relief Fund eventually will have a benefit concert made up of highlights from the videos. The nonprofit had its April benefit concert canceled due to the shutdown.

“It’s a well-paid gig, and you get a great video out of it, so you can then make more money,” said Littlebird, who is on the board of the nonprofit. “The musicians are going to be so happy with what they come out with, and it’s just a wonderful thing to be able to help the community in this way.”

Support Local Journalism Donate



Musicians from Summit and adjacent counties are encouraged to visit TheSMRF.org to fill out an application. The submission deadline is May 30 for the first five concerts. If the nonprofit receives more sponsorships and interest, more concerts might be produced in the future. People also can follow the link on the website to donate money to the fund.