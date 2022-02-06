Summit Nordic Ski Club athletes finish strong at Junior National qualifier in Frisco

Roan Varble, behind, works to catch up to a competitor in the classic sprint race at the Frisco Nordic Center on Saturday, Feb. 5. Varble placed fifth overall in his age division.

Lu Snyder/Courtesy photo

The Frisco Nordic Center and Summit Nordic Ski Club served as hosts for the Rocky Mountain Nordic Junior National qualifiers Feb. 5-6.

The two-day event consisted of a classic sprint race Saturday, Feb. 5, and a mass start skate race Sunday, Feb. 6. There were many junior athletes in attendance, with athletes spanning age groups from U8 to U23.

Nina Schamberger took home the title in the women’s senior division of the classic sprint race for Summit Nordic Ski Club. Schamberger finished the course in 3 minutes and 9.07 seconds, defeating many college-age athletes in the process.

In the boys U16 division, Roan Varble, who also skis for both Summit High School and the ski club, took fifth place by finishing in 3:11.17.

For Summit Nordic Ski Club in the boys U14 division, the team swept the top three, as Landon Laverdiere, Carter Niemkiewicz and Parker Osborn all placed first through third.

Summit Nordic Ski Club also had great performances in the girls U12 and U8 age division, with Elsie Robinson finishing second in the U12 race and Fiammetta Niemkiewicz placing first in the U8 race. Niemkiewicz was followed by Grace Ryan, who placed second.

Lucia Templeton competes in the classic sprint race Saturday, Feb. 5, at the Frisco Nordic Center. Templeton was just one of several Summit Nordic Ski Club athletes to compete in the event.

Lu Snyder/Courtesy photo

In the mass start skate race, Schamberger took first again in the senior division, finishing the course in 26:12.7. Schamberger beat second place by almost a minute with Sarah Bivens, of Ski and Snowboard Club Vail, finishing in 27:02.

Aubree Confer also finished in the top 10 in the senior division as she placed eighth.

Kai Oppito, who skis for Summit High School, placed eleventh in the senior division.

With the weekend’s scores, the Summit Nordic Ski Club skiers gained more points in order to hopefully make it to the Junior National meet in Minnesota on March 7-12.