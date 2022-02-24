Summit Nordic Ski Club athletes race well at final junior national qualifying meet

Summit Nordic Ski Club athlete Kai Oppito tucks as he catches his breath on a downhill section at Maloit Park during a two-day event Feb. 19-20. Oppito placed 14th in the senior, U20 and U18 skate race.

From Feb. 19-20, the Summit Nordic Ski Club competed in the final Rocky Mountain Nordic junior nationals qualifying races of the season.

Summit Nordic Ski Club athletes competed at Maloit Park in Minturn for two days of racing ahead of the junior national meet in Minneapolis, Minnesota, which will take place from March 6-12.

Competitors competed in their age bracket in classic and skate race disciplines.

In the female 5-kilometer classic race, Summit Nordic Ski Club had six athletes compete, with all six finishing close to one another.

Kiera Stabile led the way, finishing in eighth place in a time of 18 minutes and 5 seconds. Stabile was followed by Sophia Bertonneau in 11th, Liliane Zygulski in 16th, Niamh Nelson in 19th, Eden Dayton in 20th and Autumn Alcock in 22nd.

In the males U14 3-kilometer classic race, Carter Niemkiewicz began what was not only a great weekend for himself but the rest of his siblings, as well.

Niemkiewicz placed first in the classic race in a time of 8:40.6 and doubled back the next day to place second in the skate race in a time of 7:29.4. In both races, Niemkiewicz was followed by Parker Osborn, who placed second in the classic and third in the skate.

Carter’s two sisters, Maeve and Fiammetta Niemkiewicz, also had impressive races of their own.

Maeve Niemkiewicz raced in the U12 3-kilometer skate and classic races to finish in 10th and 13th places, respectively. In the U8 age division, Fiammetta Niemkiewicz was the first female across the line on both days, finishing the classic race in 13:23.4 and the skate race in 11:02.0.

Summit Nordic Ski Club athlete Kiera Stabile races at Maloit Park on Feb. 20. Stabile had a top finish of eighth in the the U16 classic race.

The Summit Nordic Ski Club also had a couple of performances from members of the Summit High School boys Nordic ski team, which helped secure a state title for the school’s ski program in the same weekend.

Kai Oppito raced in the 7.5-kilometer skate race to place 14th in the combined senior, U20 and U18 race. Oppito finished in a time of 21:39.3 and was the ninth overall finisher in the U18 age division.

Sam Thebeau raced alongside Oppito to finish in 19th place in the skate race.

Roan Varble and James Sowers raced in the male U16 5-kilometer skate race to place eighth and 20th, respectively.

With the completion of the final junior national qualifying races, the Summit Nordic Ski Club has announced that eight athletes have made it to the national meet in March, including Nina Schamberger, Aubree Confer, Thebeau, Oppito, Sowers, Varble, Bertonneau and Stabile have all made the national meet.

All of the athletes plan on attending the meet expect for Confer, who will decline her spot.