Summit Nordic Ski Club merges with Team Summit

On Friday, Nov. 11, Summit Nordic Ski Club and Team Summit Colorado announced that it will merge their operations together. The merger will help ensure the long-term sustainability of the athletes, coaching and programming.

Summit Nordic Ski Club/Courtesy photo

Over the last nine years, Summit Nordic Ski Club has seen growth and development. The club has helped foster national competition-level athletes and expanded its programming, all while building its staff.

In order to ensure the longterm sustainability of the club while continuing to build upon the preestablished programs the Summit Nordic Ski Club and the Team Summit board of directors announced on Friday, Nov. 11, that they have agreed to merge operations.

In a statement, the Summit Nordic Ski Club board of directors said it is essential that the club is “realistic about limited resources and ensure that what we are building remains accessible and affordable to our membership.”

The merging of the two organizations eliminates redundant administrative overhead, according to the news release, and the merger is expected to allow more resources to go directly to programming that impacts youth in the Summit community.

The organizations will operate as Team Summit Colorado with Nordic joining Alpine, freeski, freestyle, snowboard and mountain biking as the core programs.

To answer specific questions or concerns people may have, there will be a town hall-style meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 5 p.m. at the Frisco Adventure Park.