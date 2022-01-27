Summit Nordic Ski Club to host Rocky Mountain Nordic races at Frisco Nordic Center
The Summit Nordic Ski Club will serve as the host for the next round of Rocky Mountain Nordic ski races Feb. 5-6. The races will feature some of the best young cross-country skiers in Colorado as they compete at the Frisco Nordic Center for a series of regional races as part of the Rocky Mountain Nordic division.
There will be a wide range of ages present at the races with Nordic athletes 6 to 19 years old.
For the younger kids, this may be their first taste of a Nordic skiing competition. For athletes 14 and older, the races will serve as a Junior Nordic Qualifier, which can qualify racers to the U.S. Cross-Country Skiing Junior Nationals in Minneapolis in March.
The weekend of racing will kick off with a classic sprint race, in which athletes will race a 1.3-kilometer course individually, which will be used to put athletes in heats. These heats will culminate with a final heat, which will comprise the six fastest skiers in each age group and gender.
The final day of racing will consist of a freestyle mass start distance race, where skiers of all ages and genders will toe the line and compete against one another.
