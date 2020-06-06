Summit Nordic Ski Club to restart roller-ski training Monday
FRISCO – The Summit Nordic Ski Club, will restart team activities for the first time in 2 1/2 months on Monday amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Head coach Olof Hedberg said the team will have staggered arrival and departure times from a home base of the baseball parking lot on the peninsula. From there, groups of up to 10 athletes at a time will engage in socially distanced roller-ski training on segments of county recreation path from the peninsula base area.
Hedberg said younger athletes will train three days a week and older athletes five days a week. He added at some point this summer the club hopes to be able to access its roller-ski treadmill indoors at the Breckenridge Recreation Center.
