Summit Nordic’s Schamberger again shines against older competition at Solder Hollow races

A Summit Nordic Ski Club contingent 25 athletes deep made the drive to Soldier Hollow in Midway, Utah, last weekend to compete in the University of Utah Invitational.

The event — which also served as a Junior Nordic Super Qualifier for athletes 14 and older — featured skiers from California, Washington, Idaho and the New England area. The high-level races also featured college skiers from the University of Alaska at Anchorage, Alaska Fairbanks, the University of Colorado at Boulder, University of Denver and the University of Utah.

Nina Schamberger, 15, once again was a standout for Summit Nordic as she won the U-16 division for the 1.5-kilometer classic sprint and 5K freestyle. Her performance placed her eighth overall in a field that included three U.S. Ski Team skiers and top-ranked senior and collegiate skiers. Schamberger finished the long weekend with 13th place overall in her first 15K race.

Summit Nordic’s Aubree Confer, 17, finished 23rd in the 5K freestyle for U-18, followed by Tai-Lee Smith, who raced to 27th in U-18.

Gray Wasson led the Summit Nordic boys with a 13th-place finish for U-18 (58th overall) in the classic sprint. Wasson finished 25th (89th overall) in the men’s 10K freestyle with teammate Zach Footer coming in at 36th (104 overall). Sam Thebeau was on Footer’s heels in 38th (106 overall). Tucker Neal finished 40th (109th overall), Henri Nicolas 43rd (112 overall) and Sam Haynes 44th (113 overall).

Summit Nordic’s U-16 men had a 5K freestyle race all to themselves, with Kai Oppito in 19th, Roan Varble in 69th and James Sowers in 71st.