Summit officials sign letter to Polis urging climate action

Elected leaders across the state — 117 in total — wrote a letter thanking Gov. Jared Polis for action on climate change while urging him to increase urgency on the topic in future action. The letter was started by Colorado Communities for Climate Action and said that the group was proud that Colorado has become a leader in adopting goals for reducing carbon pollution, but “strongly encourage(s)” the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Air Quality Control Commission to implement the goals quickly.

The letter was signed by Summit County leaders including Frisco Mayor Pro Tem Jessica Burley, Frisco Mayor Hunter Mortensen, Frisco Town Council member Melissa Sherburne, Breckenridge Town Council member Dick Carleton, Breckenridge Mayor Eric Mamula, Dillon Mayor Carolyn Skowyra and Summit County Commissioners Thomas C. Davidson, Karn Stiegelmeier and Elisabeth Lawrence.