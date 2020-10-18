Summit public health officials investigating virus outbreak at Cornerstone Real Estate Rocky Mountains

The Summit County Public Health Department is investigating a COVID-19 outbreak at Cornerstone Real Estate Rocky Mountains in Breckenridge, where there are two confirmed cases among employees.

The employees were tested for the virus Oct. 13 and 14 after developing symptoms, and positive test results were received Oct. 15 and 16.

A news release from the Summit County Public Health Department noted that management at the business has been “extremely proactive” in following all public health guidelines related to physical distancing, cleaning, symptom monitoring and mask-wearing in addition to installing an air purifier.

While the outbreak investigation and contact tracing remains in progress, the two employees have been placed in isolation and their identified close contacts are in quarantine.

Public Health Director Amy Wineland said in the release that this particular outbreak demonstrates the infectiousness of the virus even when proper protocols are in place.