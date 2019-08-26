Summit Public Radio seeking board members
Summit Public Radio is in need of people to join its board of directors. The nonprofit is looking for people with an interest in public media as well as experience in one or more of the following areas: marketing, membership, fundraising, accounting, engineering, and electrical and computer sciences.
For more information or to apply, contact Summit Public Radio and TV president Tim Orwick at 303-877-1234 or info@sprtv.org.
