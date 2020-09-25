Summit Public Radio & TV adds Telemundo to television lineup | SummitDaily.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Summit Public Radio & TV adds Telemundo to television lineup

News News |

Staff report
  

The Summit Public Radio & TV transmission station is pictured on Bald Mountain. The nonprofit media organization recently has added Telemundo to its over-the-air broadcast lineup.
Courtesy Summit Public Radio & TV

Summit Public Radio & TV has added Telemundo to its over-the-air broadcast lineup. The channel, broadcast by KDEN in Denver, can be found in Summit County on channel 10.3 for those within range of the nonprofit’s broadcast tower.

Telemundo offers a range of programming in Spanish, including telenovelas, sports, news and movies. The channel is the organization’s second Spanish-language offering, in addition to radio station La Nueva Mix 107.1 FM, according to a news release from the nonprofit.

“Antenna TV is a cost-effective way to view television in Summit County, thanks to (Summit Public Radio & TV’s) communications operations. The addition of Telemundo to the free TV lineup is one of the many ways that Summit Public Radio & TV serves our community,” organization President Tim Orwick said in the release.

Line of sight to the translator towers on the north-facing shoulder of Bald Mountain is required to access the television signals. Learn more about the required antenna equipment at SPRTV.org.  

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.

Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.

Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.

For tax deductible donations, click here.
 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Local
See more