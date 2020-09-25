Summit Public Radio & TV adds Telemundo to television lineup

The Summit Public Radio & TV transmission station is pictured on Bald Mountain. The nonprofit media organization recently has added Telemundo to its over-the-air broadcast lineup.

Courtesy Summit Public Radio & TV

Summit Public Radio & TV has added Telemundo to its over-the-air broadcast lineup. The channel, broadcast by KDEN in Denver, can be found in Summit County on channel 10.3 for those within range of the nonprofit’s broadcast tower.

Telemundo offers a range of programming in Spanish, including telenovelas, sports, news and movies. The channel is the organization’s second Spanish-language offering, in addition to radio station La Nueva Mix 107.1 FM, according to a news release from the nonprofit.

“Antenna TV is a cost-effective way to view television in Summit County, thanks to (Summit Public Radio & TV’s) communications operations. The addition of Telemundo to the free TV lineup is one of the many ways that Summit Public Radio & TV serves our community,” organization President Tim Orwick said in the release.

Line of sight to the translator towers on the north-facing shoulder of Bald Mountain is required to access the television signals. Learn more about the required antenna equipment at SPRTV.org.