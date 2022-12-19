Summit Public Radio & TV broadcasting commercial-free holiday music
To help people get in the holiday spirit, Summit Public Radio & TV is broadcasting holiday tunes without commercials.
From now until Christmas, KCME Classical, found at 89.3 FM, airs holiday music beginning at 8 p.m. or 9 p.m. The Chanukah Celebration with Chicago A Cappella will play at 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22. The station will only play holiday music starting at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, through 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25.
KUVO Jazz and The Colorado Sound, found at 89.7 FM and 94.3 FM, respectively, are also playing holiday music interspersed in their regular programming.
Visit SPRTV.org to learn more.
