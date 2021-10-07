Summit Public Radio & TV completes 1st section of power line replacement project
Summit Public Radio & TV completed the first reach of the new power line to replace the aging electrical line on Bald Mountain. The replacement helps the nonprofit continue to provide five FM radio stations and 11 over-the-air television channels to the community.
According to a news release, the existing power line is now over 40 years old and suffers from frequent outages due to breaks in the line from weather, shifting soils and gnawing critters.
The nonprofit started the underground installation of the first stretch of the new power line this summer, and it hopes to complete it in summer 2022.
The nonprofit continues to raise funds for the project. For more information or to contribute to the power line project, visit SPRTV.org.
